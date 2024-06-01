TVS Motor Company's May 2024 Sales Registers Growth Of 12%

Image: TVS (Representative)

TVS Motor Company registered a sales growth of 12 per cent increasing from 330,609 units in May 2023 to 369,914 units in May 2024.

Two-Wheeler

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 13 per cent with sales increasing from 319,295 units in May 2023 to 359,590 units in May 2024. Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 7 per cent with sales increasing from 252,690 units in May 2023 to 271,140 units in May 2024.

Motorcycle registered sales growth of 7 per cent with sales increasing from 162,248 units in May 2023 to 173,627 units in May 2024. Scooter sales registered a growth of 20 per cent with sales increasing from 121,156 units in the month of May 2023 to 145,305 units in May 2024.

Electric Vehicle

Electric vehicles grew by 4 per cent with sales increasing from 17,953 units in May 2023 to 18,674 units in May 2024.

International Business

The Company's total exports grew by 27 per cent with sales increasing from 76,607 units in May 2023 to 96,966 units in May 2024. Two-wheeler exports grew by 33 per centwith sales increasing from 66,605 units in May 2023 to 88,450 units in May 2024.

Three-Wheeler

The company registered sales of 10,324 units in May 2024, compared against 11,314 units in May 2023.

TVS Motor Company (BSE: 532343 and NSE: TVSMOTOR) is a reputed two- and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through sustainable mobility with four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located in India and Indonesia.

Rooted in our 100-year legacy of trust, value, and passion for customers, it takes pride in making internationally accepted products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. TVS Motor is the only two-wheeler company to have won the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys.

We have been ranked No. 1 in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for four consecutive years. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world.

Our subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) and EGO Movement have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across 80 countries in which we operate.