TVS Motor Company Sales Grows By 6% In September 2023 |

TVS Motor Company registered a growth of 6 percent in September 2023 with sales of 402,553 units as against 379,011 units in the month of September 2022, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Two-Wheeler

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 7 percent with sales increasing from 361,729 units in September 2022 to 386,955 units in September 2023. Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 6 percent with sales increasing from 283,878 units in September 2022 to 300,493 units in September 2023.

Motorcycle registered a growth of 10 percent with sales increasing from 169,322 units in September 2022 to 186,438 units in September 2023. Scooter registered a growth of 8 percent with sales increasing from 144,356 units in September 2022 to 155,526 units in September 2023.

Electric Vehicle

The Company sold 20,356 units of TVS iQube Electric in September 2023 as against sales of 4,923 units in September 2022

International Business

The Company's total exports registered a growth of 8 percent with sales increasing from 92,975 units in September 2022 to 100,294 units in September 2023. Two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 11 percent with sales increasing from 77,851 units in September 2022 to 86,462 units in September 2023. Both retails and despatch have begun to improve in the IB markets.

Three-Wheeler

Three-wheeler of the Company registered sales of 15,598 units in September 2023 as against 17,282 units in September 2022.

Second Quarter

Sales Performance During the second quarter of the current financial year, two-wheelers posted a growth of 6 percent with sales of 10.31 lakh units as against sales of 9.77 lakh units in the second quarter FY 22-23.

Three-wheeler of the Company registered sales of 0.43 lakh units in the second quarter of the current year as against 0.51 lakh units in the second quarter of FY 22-23.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)