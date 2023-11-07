TVS Motor Company Launches TVS King Duramax Plus, Priced at ₹257,190 For CNG Variant And ₹235,552 For Petrol Variant |

TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of twowheelers and three-wheelers in the world, today announced the launch of its new threewheeler, TVS King Duramax Plus, the company on Monday announced through an exchange filing.

The TVS King Duramax Plus will be available in CNG and petrol variant.

TVS King Duramax Plus is priced at Rs 257,190 ( CNG Variant) & Rs 235,552 ( Petrol Variant) Ex-Showroom, Bengaluru.

TVS King Duramax Plus features and specification

The TVS King Duramax Plus is positioned as ‘Har Raste ka Humsafar’, features dual-rated front suspension, guaranteeing a smoother and more comfortable ride. The spacious cabin comfortably accommodates three passengers, while the inclusion of an all-gear start system ensures a hassle-free ride. Tubeless tyres add an extra layer of convenience and safety for both drivers and passengers.

TVS King Duramax Plus sports a refreshed front look, featuring a state-of-the-art LED headlamp that adds to its appeal and enhances visibility during lowlight conditions. Complementing this, the striking new LED tail lamp further improves visibility and safety. It also comes packed with a redesigned passenger cabin with style and comfort.

Rajat Gupta, Business Head - Commercial Mobility, TVS Motor added, “TVS Motor continues to lead the way in innovation and customer-centric offerings. We take immense pride in introducing the TVS King Duramax Plus, a true testament to our commitment to delivering products that consistently delight customers. With this addition, we are confident of setting benchmarks in style, performance, and safety, ensuring that every journey is nothing short of exceptional.”

The TVS King Duramax plus is powered by 225 cc 4 stroke liquid cooled single cylinder SI engine that churns out a maximum power output of 7.9 kW at 4,750 rpm in petrol variant and 6.7 kW at 5,000 rpm in CNG variant.