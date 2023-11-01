 TVS Motor Company Achieves Highest Ever Monthly Sales With 21% Growth In October 2023
Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 22% with sales increasing from 344,630 units in October 2022 to 420,610 units in October 2023. Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 25% with sales increasing from 275,934 units in October 2022 to 344,957 units in October 2023.

Wednesday, November 01, 2023
TVS Motor Company had its highest ever monthly sales of 434,714 units in October 2023 with a growth of 21 percent as against 360,288 units in the month of October 2022, the company on Wednesday announced through an exchange filing.

Two-Wheeler

Motorcycle registered a growth of 23% with sales increasing from 164,568 units in October 2022 to 201,965 units in October 2023. Scooter registered a growth of 22% with sales increasing from 135,190 units in October 2022 to 165,135 units in October 2023.

Electric Vehicle

The Company sold 20,153 units of TVS iQube Electric in October 2023 as against sales of 8,103 units in October 2022.

International Business

The Company's total exports registered a growth of 6% with sales increasing from 82,816 units in October 2022 to 87,952 units in October 2023. Two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 10% with sales increasing from 68,696 units in October 2022 to 75,653 units in October 2023.

Three-Wheeler

Three-wheeler of the Company registered sales of 14,104 units in October 2023 as against 15,658 units in October 2022.

