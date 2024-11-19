TVS Launches Apache RTR 160 4V USD Fork Variant Priced at Rs 1.40 Lakh

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V USD Fork Variant |

TVS Motor Company has launched a new top-end variant of the Apache RTR 160 4V, equipped with golden USD front forks for enhanced aesthetics and performance. Priced at Rs 1.40 lakh, this version is now the most expensive in the Apache RTR 160 4V range, with a slight price increase of Rs 520 compared to the dual-channel ABS variant. The addition of the USD fork underscores TVS's focus on offering premium features in its popular motorcycle lineup.

Read Also TVS Raider iGo Unveiled with an Attractive Price Tag of Rs 98,389

TVS has introduced a golden USD fork on the Apache RTR 160 4V, joining competitors like Hero and Bajaj in offering this premium feature in the 160cc segment. With USD forks becoming increasingly popular among Indian buyers, their inclusion highlights a shift in demand toward enhanced styling and performance-focused upgrades, even in affordable commuter motorcycles.





The updated Apache RTR 160 4V, featuring a 37mm USD fork, maintains its tried-and-tested specifications. It is powered by a 159.7cc air/oil-cooled engine that produces 17.55hp and 14.73Nm of torque. Despite the addition of the USD fork, the bike’s weight remains unchanged at 146kg. This variant also includes three riding modes—Sport, Urban, and Rain—offering versatility for different conditions. Additionally, it is one of the few models in its lineup to feature dual-channel ABS, prioritizing enhanced safety and braking performance.

2024 TVS Apache RR 310 |

Recently, TVS has launched the 2024 edition of its flagship Apache RR 310 in India, priced from Rs 2.75 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated model boasts several upgrades, including segment-first aerodynamic winglets integrated into the side fairing to enhance stability and performance.

The 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 starts at Rs 2.75 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Racing Red variant, though it does not come with the bi-directional quick-shifter. Customers who wish to add this feature will need to pay an additional Rs 17,000. The lineup also introduces a new Bomber Grey color option, available at Rs 2.97 lakh (ex-showroom), providing a stylish and performance-oriented upgrade.