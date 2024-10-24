TVS Raider iGo Unveiled with an Attractive Price Tag of Rs 98,389

TVS Raider iGo |

TVS Motor Company has unveiled the Raider iGO variant of its popular 125cc commuter bike, priced at Rs 98,389 (ex-showroom). This new model introduces iGO assist technology, previously seen in recently launched TVS Jupiter. Positioned between the SSE and Split Seat variants, the Raider iGo is the sixth variant in the lineup and celebrates the milestone of 1 million units sold.

Available exclusively in a sleek Nardo Grey color with black accents and red alloy wheels, the bike features an LCD digital cluster with TVS SmartXonnect, offering over 85 connected features, including voice assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

The TVS Raider iGo comes with suspension system that includes telescopic forks in the front and a rear monoshock, designed to deliver a comfortable ride. Braking performance is supported by a disc brake at the front and a drum brake at the rear, ensuring effective stopping power. The motorcycle also features 17-inch wheels, which enhance its stability and handling on various terrains. This thoughtful engineering aims to provide riders with a reliable and enjoyable commuting experience.

The TVS Raider iGo features a 124.8 cc, three-valve engine that produces 11.22 bhp and 11.3 Nm of torque. A key update in this variant is the integration of an integrated starter generator (ISG), which enhances power delivery in Power mode, increasing the total torque to 11.75 Nm.

Additionally, TVS boasts that the Raider iGo is designed to be up to 10% more fuel-efficient than previous variants. The engine continues to be paired with a five-speed gearbox, ensuring a seamless riding experience.

In the competitive Indian motorcycle market, the TVS Raider faces tough competition from several notable rivals, including the Hero Xtreme 125 R, Honda SP125, Bajaj Pulsar N125, Yamaha FZ 125, and Suzuki Gixxer 125. Each of these models offers unique features and performance attributes, catering to the needs of various riders. With the launch of the Raider iGo, TVS aims to strengthen its position in this segment.