T.V. Today Network Q4 Profit Rises 47% To ₹9 Crore Despite Revenue Decline

T.V. Today Network reported a 47 percent year-on-year rise in Q4 FY26 net profit to Rs 9.02 crore. |

Mumbai: T.V. Today Network Ltd reported a 46.7 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 9.02 crore in Q4 FY26, even as revenue from operations declined 14.3 percent to Rs 213.47 crore.

The media company had posted a net profit of Rs 6.15 crore in the year-ago quarter, while Q3 FY26 had recorded a marginal loss of Rs 0.14 crore. Revenue stood at Rs 212.36 crore in Q3 FY26, reflecting a relatively stable sequential performance despite a weaker advertising environment.

The company’s total income for the quarter stood at Rs 227.03 crore against Rs 261.24 crore a year earlier, while total expenses fell to Rs 217.44 crore from Rs 253.05 crore. Profit before tax from continuing operations rose to Rs 12.31 crore compared with Rs 8.19 crore in Q4 FY25.

Sequentially, the company swung back into profitability from a marginal pre-tax loss in the December quarter. Earnings per share for the quarter improved to Rs 1.51 from Rs 1.03 in the corresponding quarter last year.

Sequential performance improved on the back of lower exceptional costs and tighter operating control. During Q3 FY26, the company had recognised Rs 12.18 crore in exceptional expenses linked to the implementation assessment of new labour codes.

In Q4 FY26, however, the company booked an exceptional gain reversal of Rs 2.72 crore following a detailed reassessment of the compensation structure under the updated labour regulations.

T.V. Today also continued restructuring its radio broadcasting business. The company disclosed that it entered into an agreement with Abhijit Realtors and Infraventures Pvt Ltd for the sale of its FM radio business through subsidiary Vibgyor Broadcasting Pvt Ltd for Rs 10 crore.

Assets related to the radio business have been classified as held for sale, while discontinued operations reported a quarterly loss of Rs 0.05 crore.

For the full financial year FY26, consolidated revenue from operations declined to Rs 808.70 crore from Rs 993.02 crore in FY25, while net profit dropped sharply to Rs 14.35 crore from Rs 74.53 crore.

Total comprehensive income for FY26 stood at Rs 17.55 crore. The company’s television and media operations remained its primary revenue contributor during the year.

The board also approved an investment of Rs 50 lakh in wholly-owned subsidiary Mail Today Newspapers Pvt Ltd through a rights issue subscription.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited/audited quarterly financial filings and is not investment advice.