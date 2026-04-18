Network18 Media Reports ₹265.93 Crore Annual Profit, Narrows Losses In FY26 Results

Network18 Media & Investments Limited reported a profit before tax of Rupees 265.93 crore for the year ended March 31, 2026, marking a sharp turnaround from Rupees 3,213.36 crore in the previous year. |

Mumbai: Network18’s latest financials suggest a business in transition, where operational stability is gradually replacing volatility driven by one-off items and restructuring moves.

Profitability Improves Significantly

The company posted a profit before tax of Rs 265.93 crore for FY26, a sharp contrast to Rs 3,213.36 crore in the previous year, as seen in the financial table on page 2. Despite reporting a quarterly loss of Rs 72.51 crore in the March quarter, the full-year performance reflects recovery supported by exceptional gains earlier in the year. Total comprehensive income stood at Rs 306.65 crore, indicating improved bottom-line stability.

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Revenue Growth Remains Steady

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,955.07 crore compared to Rs 1,896.21 crore in FY25, while total income increased to Rs 1,978.20 crore. According to the table on page 2, quarterly revenue also improved sequentially, reaching Rs 547.07 crore in Q4 FY26. However, total expenses remained elevated at Rs 2,235.73 crore for the year, reflecting continued investment in content, distribution, and employee costs.

Strategic Moves Drive Results

The turnaround was influenced by key strategic actions during the year. On page 6, the document highlights that the company reassessed its investment in Eenadu Television Private Limited, booking an exceptional gain of Rs 587.01 crore. At the same time, it recorded an impairment of Rs 32.25 crore related to News18 Marathi after acquiring full ownership. These moves reshaped reported earnings, underscoring management’s focus on portfolio optimization.

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Balance Sheet Strengthens

The company’s balance sheet expanded, with total assets rising to Rs 8,957.57 crore as of March 31, 2026, compared to Rs 8,317.51 crore a year earlier, as shown on page 3. Equity also increased to Rs 4,958.65 crore, reflecting retained earnings growth. Cash and cash equivalents improved sharply to Rs 33.86 crore, indicating better liquidity management during the year.

Outlook Anchored In Integration

Looking ahead, the company is focusing on consolidation and integration. The planned amalgamation of News18 Marathi with the parent entity, approved in March 2026, signals a push toward operational efficiency and streamlined structure. Network18’s FY26 results underline a gradual shift toward stability, with improving profitability and a stronger balance sheet laying the groundwork for future growth.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the uploaded PDF filing dated April 18, 2026, and does not include any external sources, interpretations, or independent verification.