Network18 Appoints Raj Kumar Jain As Independent Director For Five-Year Term Starting March 2026

Network18 Media & Investments Limited has appointed Raj Kumar Jain as an Independent Director for a five-year term. |

Mumbai: Network18 has strengthened its board with a seasoned industry veteran, bringing in leadership experience across media, retail, and global corporations.

The board of Network18 approved the appointment of Raj Kumar Jain as an Additional Director in the capacity of Independent Director. His term will span five consecutive years, beginning March 25, 2026. The decision was based on recommendations from the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and remains subject to shareholder approval.

Jain brings decades of leadership experience across sectors. He previously served as Chief Executive Officer of The Times of India Group and played a key role in Walmart Inc.’s entry into India through a joint venture with Bharti Group. His career also includes senior roles at Whirlpool Corporation, where he led operations in India and across Asia-Pacific.

Beyond corporate leadership, Jain has experience in supply chain, marketing, and retail transformation. He has held positions at Hindustan Lever and has been associated with industry bodies such as the American Chamber of Commerce and ASCI. His exposure to diverse business environments is expected to add strategic depth to Network18’s board.

The company stated that Jain is not related to any existing director and is not debarred from holding the position under any regulatory order. The appointment aligns with governance requirements and reinforces the company’s focus on strengthening board oversight. Network18 said the board meeting approving the appointment was held on March 25, 2026, with necessary disclosures made to stock exchanges.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the company’s official filing and does not include external analysis or independent verification.