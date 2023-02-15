Turkey, Syria earthquake: Canva to donate towards emergency crisis relief

People using Canva, a graphic design platform, might have come across the notification that the app has started a fundraiser to provide relief in earthquake-hit Turkiye and Syria. The message that flashed on our screen read while using Canva read that the company shall donate towards emergency crisis relief in both regions.

"For 72 hours, all proceeds from any elements purchased in Canva will be donated towards emergency crisis relief in Turkiye and Syria," read the message on Wednesday, February 15.

Canva provides users to use a wide range of free tools to design their creative and it also offers some premium elements to amp up created designs. The amount made from the purchases of premium elements would be provided towards Turkiye and Syria claims the fundraiser text.