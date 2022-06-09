Olam’s mobile app Adva, designed by Moonraft, wins iF Design Award

Adva’s innovative approach to carbon impact measurement through gamified experiences won over the 132-member jury, made up of independent experts from all over the world. | Olam

Moonraft, the experience and innovation design arm of UST, announced that Adva, a mobile app it designed for Olam Group, has won an iF Design Award for its user interface.

Out of almost 11,000 entries from 57 countries, Adva’s innovative approach to carbon impact measurement through gamified experiences won over the 132-member jury, made up of independent experts from all over the world, it said in a press statement.

Adva is an education and action-oriented app designed to create a global environmental movement through collective individual action. It helps people adjust their living habits to reduce their impact on carbon emissions through their daily activities and works toward a more carbon-neutral society. The app is available on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Speaking on the win, Smitha Suryaprakash, President, Moonraft, said, “We are thrilled to receive this award from a renowned organization like iF Design. As the need to address climate change becomes more acute, digital experiences like Adva will play a huge role in educating and nudging users towards a healthy and sustainable lifestyle.”

“We are delighted and proud to have our sustainable lifestyle app Adva recognized by iF for its intuitive user interface. Adva stems from Olam’s independent incubator of start-up growth initiatives focusing on digital and sustainability. This award gives us renewed confidence in nurturing and growing exciting next-generation platforms at Adva as we seek to advance sustainability in business and in our lives,” said Suresh Sundararajan, Chief Executive Officer, Olam Ventures, Olam Group.