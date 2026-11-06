TTK Prestige Q2 Profit Jumps 65% To ₹104.44 Crore, Revenue Crosses ₹1,000 Crore As Earnings Strengthen

TTK Prestige's Q2 FY27 profit surged 65 percent to Rs 104.44 crore. |

Mumbai: TTK Prestige Limited, a leading kitchen and home appliances manufacturer, reported a 65.3 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 104.44 crore for the second quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 63.20 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations rose 21 percent to Rs 1,008.96 crore from Rs 833.70 crore, according to the company's regulatory filing on Friday.

Strong Earnings

The company's consolidated total income increased to Rs 1,022.75 crore from Rs 849.03 crore a year earlier, reflecting an improvement in quarterly financial performance.

Profit before tax and exceptional items surged 75 per cent to Rs 154.91 crore, compared with Rs 88.47 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Total expenses increased 14.1 per cent to Rs 867.84 crore from Rs 760.66 crore, growing slower than revenue.

Sequential Growth

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, consolidated net profit jumped 77.1 per cent from Rs 58.97 crore reported in the June quarter of FY27.

Read Also TTK Prestige acquires 40% stake in Ultrafresh Modular Solutions

Revenue increased 24 per cent sequentially from Rs 813.85 crore, while profit before tax rose from Rs 80.69 crore to Rs 152.91 crore.

Basic earnings per share increased to Rs 8.11 from Rs 4.69 in the corresponding quarter last year.

Half-Year Performance

For the six months ended September 2026, consolidated revenue climbed 26.3 per cent to Rs 1,822.81 crore from Rs 1,443 crore in the previous year.

Net profit surged 84 per cent to Rs 163.41 crore, compared with Rs 88.81 crore in the corresponding six-month period.

Profit before tax increased to Rs 233.60 crore from Rs 123.71 crore.

Exceptional Items

TTK Prestige recognised an exceptional impairment loss of Rs 2 crore relating to its investment in GramyaHaat Rural-Tech during the quarter.

Separately, the company recognised a Rs 13.53 crore impairment in its standalone financial results concerning the proposed divestment of Ultrafresh Modular Solutions.

The company said the transaction consideration was discharged through equity shares allotted by the acquirer on October 1, 2026.

Standalone Results

On a standalone basis, quarterly net profit increased to Rs 108.02 crore from Rs 70.10 crore, while revenue rose to Rs 959.30 crore from Rs 786.64 crore.

The company's board approved the unaudited financial results on November 6, 2026.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.