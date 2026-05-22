TTK Prestige Reports 12% Revenue Growth To ₹729.2 Crore, Recovering From Last Year's Loss

TTK Prestige reported 12 percent growth in Q4 FY26 consolidated revenue to Rupees 729.2 crore. |

Mumbai: TTK Prestige reported improved consolidated earnings for Q4 FY26 as higher revenue and lower exceptional losses helped the company return to profitability. Revenue from operations rose 12 percent year-on-year to Rupees 729.2 crore in the March quarter, compared with Rupees 649.6 crore in Q4 FY25. The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rupees 36.1 crore against a loss of Rupees 42.4 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Profit before tax stood at Rupees 56.6 crore compared with a loss of Rupees 26.0 crore a year earlier.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue from operations declined 9.0percent from Rupees 801.4 crore in Q3 FY26, while net profit increased 14 percent from Rupees 31.8 crore. Total expenses for Q4 FY26 stood at Rupees 688.2 crore, up from Rupees 622.0 crore in Q4 FY25. Employee benefit expenses rose to Rupees 77.0 crore from Rupees 69.9 crore, while other expenses increased to Rupees 181.0 crore from Rupees 150.7 crore. The company also reported an exceptional charge of Rupees 1.8 crore during the quarter related to the impact of labour codes.

What Drove The Numbers

The recovery in profitability was supported by stronger sales and the absence of large impairment charges seen in the previous year. During Q4 FY25, the company had reported impairment of investments amounting to Rupees 71.4 crore on a consolidated basis. Finance costs declined to Rupees 2.6 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rupees 3.8 crore a year earlier. Basic earnings per share improved to Rupees 2.69 for the quarter compared with a loss per share of Rupees 2.97 in Q4 FY25.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, consolidated revenue from operations increased 10percent to Rupees 2,974 crore from Rupees 2,715 crore in FY25. Net profit rose 45percent to Rupees 156.7 crore compared with Rupees 108.0 crore in the previous year. Profit before tax increased to Rupees 219.8 crore from Rupees 174.6 crore. The board recommended a dividend of Rupees 7.50 per share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.