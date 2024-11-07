Trump's Victory Spurs Positive Outlook For Indian Stocks, Boost In Manufacturing To Exports: Report

Donald Trump | File

The victory of Donald Trump in the US presidential elections is set to boost the stock market, highlighted a report by Angle One Wealth.

The report highlighted that Trump is seen as a pro-market leader, a stance likely to be met with optimism in both U.S. and Indian markets.

"Trump is considered to be pro-markets, so the victory is the cherry on the cake," stated the report, underscoring a sentiment that could drive investors' confidence.

Global companies seek to diversify their manufacturing

The report also added that Indian stock markets, in particular, are anticipated to respond with short-term enthusiasm due to the "China+1" strategy, where global companies seek to diversify their manufacturing base beyond China, a trend that has significantly benefitted Indian markets in recent years.

"We believe this is likely a sentimental effect of India benefiting from the "China + 1" strategy. History has indeed shown success in electronic goods (especially mobile phone assembly) and chemicals in the last round of tariffs," said the report.

Mobile phones assembly and chemicals sectors in focus

The report also highlighted that the sectors like electronics, especially mobile phone assembly, and chemicals showed resilience and growth when tariffs were previously imposed, positioning India as an alternative manufacturing hub.

Now on Trump's return, India's preparedness for such opportunities has grown due to several government initiatives aimed at boosting exports and manufacturing capabilities. Programmes like the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, 'Make in India,' tax holidays, and a dedicated semiconductor programme have all contributed to fostering an export-friendly environment. This groundwork could enable India to capitalise on the current global economic shifts.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

India has taken export-friendly decisions in recent years

The report said, "India is more prepared today, having taken many export-friendly decisions in the last few years.".

Sectorally, the report pointed out that Indian defensives like IT and pharma might see a particular upside, as Trump's victory could strengthen U.S. growth. The Indian IT sector may benefit from an increased demand for services, potentially through Global Capability Centres (GCCs) operating in India.

Increased demand for generic drugs

Meanwhile, the pharmaceutical industry could witness greater demand for generic drugs under U.S. government programs, enhancing export potential.

Domestic-focused sectors, such as FMCG, may continue to offer stability to investors, driven by a steady rural growth story in India. Private banks, too, are poised for success, thanks to favourableprogrammes, domestic conditions, including higher returns on equity (ROEs) and attractive valuations.

The report added that these factors collectively offer promising opportunities for Indian stocks across various sectors.