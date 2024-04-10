Trump's Tumbling Fortunes: Former US President Out Of Bloomberg Billionaire Index

Reuters

The former and potentially, next president of the USA, Donald J. Trump is witnessing a slump or more precisely a further slide in his fortunes. As according to what can be derived from the official website of Bloomberg Index, Donald Trump is off the list of billionaires maintained by the New York-based publication.

Outside Bloomberg Index

This index, which consists of as many as 500 superrich individuals throughout the globe, ends with John Sall, who has a net worth of USD 5.81 billion, as of 10 April, 12:35 IST. Trump's fortunes which remained around USD 6 billion a few weeks, especially after the blockbuster beginning to his Truth Social listing on Nasdaq, has seen a dramatic and negative change in circumstances.

The company's value crashed, and with that, so did Trump's own fortunes. According to reports, Trump lost as much as USD 1 billion in just the matter of day. The shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp currently stand at USD 37.47 per piece, as of 9 April.

File

Sliding Down The Fortune Hill

This pattern has continued, and has therefore resulted in further decline in his fortunes. Although out from Bloomberg Index, Trump continues to be a billionaire. In fact he continues to exist on the the Forbes' real-time billionaire index. According to the publication, his current net worth stands at USD 4.8 billion.

Here he is on the 652nd position, in a list that consists of its new entrant Popstar Taylor Swift, with USD 1.1 billion, occupying the 2539th position on the long list.

All this comes to pass, at time, when there is no shortage of issues for Donald Trump. He has been entangled in multiple legal predicaments. As a result of one such legal issue, Trump was even ordered to pay about half-a-billion to the government, which was then reduced to USD 175 million. All these issues, in addition to his ominous bid to return the White House, all the aforementioned aspects have compounded to shrink his prospects.