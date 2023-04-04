Donald Trump's net worth falls $700 million as Truth Social fails | Twitter - Red Collie

According to the latest estimates from Forbes, Former US President Donald Trump's net worth fell to $2.5 billion from the $3.2 billion since September 2022. The former US President has been fluctuating over the years with his highest ranking at $4.5 billion in 2015 when he announced his first presidential campaign. It was in 2020 during his second attempt for the White House that his net worth went down to $2.1 billion. But after losing the election his net worth has been around the $2.5 billion mark.

Trump's wealth comes from his real estate ventures in New York that are valued at $720 million and resorts and golf clubs that are valued at $730 million, the report showed. The report by Forbes further said that his cash and personal assets are estimated to be $610 million and his social media and brand business earns him $240 million. Trump also possesses real estate outside of New York worth $230 million.

The drop comes from a major decrease in his social media assets that were in September 2022 estimated to be at $730 million. Currently the business is only valued at $180 million.

Trump's real estate property

According to the report, the former US President's 1290 Avenue of the Americas in Manhattan property is of the highest net value. The second most valued property is Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump has been living here since leaving office in 2021 and is valued at $325 million.

Donald Trump's first appearance on the Forbes 400 list was in 1982 when he was worth $0.2 billion.