Trump's Envoy Signals Reset In India-US Ties, Pushes Trade Deal & Critical Tech Alliance

File Image |

New Delhi: Signalling an intent to rebuild strained ties, President Donald Trump's new ambassador to Delhi said on Monday that no country is as essential as India to the United States, and asserted that both sides are actively engaged to firm up a trade deal. In his arrival speech, Sergio Gor also announced an invitation to New Delhi for a US-led strategic alliance, known as 'Pax Silica' on critical minerals and artificial intelligence.

Gor said the next call between the two sides on the trade deal is scheduled for Tuesday. The US and India are bound not just by shared interests, but by a relationship "anchored at the highest levels", he said, hoping President Trump would visit India in the "next year or two". The comments made just hours after he began work are seen as a welcome outreach by the Trump administration, which has mounted pressure on India in recent months over tariffs and H1B visas.

"You and I have an incredible once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to redefine diplomacy. What it can accomplish could be the most consequential global partnership of this century," Gor said while describing India as an "incredible nation". "No partner is more essential than India. In the months and years ahead, it is my goal as ambassador to pursue a very ambitious agenda. We will do this as true strategic partners, each bringing strength, respect and leadership to the table," he said.

Gor, 38, also emphasised that the friendship between President Trump and PM Narendra Modi is "real" and will help in resolving "differences", which have resulted in the worst phase in the relations in the last two decades. "Real friends can disagree but always resolve their differences in the end," he said. The downturn in India-US ties began after Trump slapped a 50 per cent tariff on India, including a 25 per cent additional duty for India's purchase of Russian crude oil.

Apart from the tariff issue, the relations witnessed a severe strain on a number of other issues that included Trump's claim of ending the India-Pakistan conflict in May last year and Washington's new immigration policy. "The United States and India are bound not just by shared interests, but by a relationship anchored at the highest levels. Real friends can disagree, but always resolve their differences in the end," he said. The envoy was warmly greeted by the employees of the US embassy and he walked into the main building of the mission as 'Hold On, I'm Comin', the iconic song by Sam and Dave, was being played.

In his remarks, Gor also noted that India and the US are actively engaged on the proposed bilateral trade deal, in remarks that came days after Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick suggested Washington was not very keen to seal the deal soon. While talking about trade, the US envoy also recalled Secretary of State Marco Rubio's remarks that it will be a "year of reciprocity". "We are raising the standard for diplomacy itself. That means fair trade, mutual respect and shared security," Gor said.

"Many of you have asked me for an update on the ongoing trade deal negotiations. Both sides continue to actively engage. In fact, the next call on trade will occur tomorrow." Gor, however, did not elaborate on whether it will be a telephonic call between the trade negotiators of the two sides. The envoy did not take questions after delivering his address to employees of the US embassy and a small number of invited journalists.

"Remember, India is the world's largest nation. So it's not an easy task to get this across the finish line, but we are determined to get there," he said. "And while trade is very important for our relationship, we will continue to work closely together on other very important areas, such as security, counterterrorism, energy, technology, education and health." Gor, known to be a key member of Trump's inner circle, also touched upon the 'Pax Silica' initiative that the US launched last month. Japan, South Korea, the United Kingdom and Israel and several other nations have joined it already.

"Today, I'm pleased to announce that India will be invited to join this group of nations as a full member next month. As the world adopts new technology, it is essential that India and the United States work hand-in-hand from the very start of this initiative," he said.

Gor said he is beginning his ambassadorial stint in this "remarkable nation with profound respect and with a clear mission to take the partnership between our two great nations to the next level." "This is the intersection of the world's oldest democracy and the world's largest democracy." Gor also referred to his conversation with Trump yesterday, and added: "I bring his warm wishes to all the people of India, especially his dear friend, the incredible prime minister." The envoy also mentioned his exchanges with the President last week.

"I was with the President last week, and as we had dinner right after New Year's, he recounted his incredible experience visiting India, and also his great friendship with the great prime minister of India," he said. "I also hope that the President will be visiting us soon, hopefully in the next year or two." Gor played a major role in the political action committee (PAC) of Trump's campaign in the run-up to the 2024 presidential election and his influence increased manifold after he was tasked with vetting political appointees in the new administration.

In January last year, the then US ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, stepped down from the post, paving the way for the Trump administration to appoint its new envoy. Gor had visited India for six days in October, days after his appointment was confirmed by the Senate. He had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during the visit.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.