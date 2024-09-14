Trump Media Stock Jumps After Former President Says He Won't Sell Shares When Lockup Expires

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. jumped Friday after former President Donald Trump said he won't sell shares of the social media company.

"I don't want to sell my shares. I don't need money," Trump said while speaking to reporters at his golf club in Los Angeles.

Trump's stake in company

Trump owns nearly 115 million shares of the company, according to a recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Based on Thursday's closing price of USD 16.08, Trump's shares are worth approximately USD 1.85 billion.

Trump can liquidate his stake after lockup

The former president can start selling shares of Trump Media, the parent company of Truth Social, starting on September 19, when a lockup provision ends, if he chooses to do so. The lockup provision prevented company insiders from selling newly issued shares for six months after the company began trading publicly in March.

Even though Trump would receive a sizeable payout if he did sell, the stock of Trump Media is now worth considerably less than it was valued at several months ago. When the company made its debut on the Nasdaq in March, it hit a high of USD 79.38.

Created truth social after banned from twitter

Trump created Truth Social after he was banned from Twitter and Facebook following the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. Based in Sarasota, Florida, Trump Media has been losing money and struggling to raise revenue. It lost nearly USD 58.2 million last year while generating only USD 4.1 million in revenue, according to regulatory filings.

Stock performance

"I use it as a method of getting out my word," Trump said Friday of Truth Social. "For me, it is a great voice." The stock dipped more than 10 per cent Wednesday following the debate between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris. On Friday, shares rallied as much as 29 per cent and ended the day up 11.8 per cent.