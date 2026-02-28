Trump Deeply Cares About Relationship With India, Says US Ambassador Gor In Modi’s Presence

United States President Donald Trump deeply cares about the relationship with India, and the American administration will continue to explore the limitless potential that exists between the two countries, said Sergio Gor, Ambassador of the United States of America to India.

The comments comes even as India has postposed the finalisation of its trade deal with the US.

“Our President (Donald Trump) has a dear friendship with your Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is something that has endured for many years in the past, and it is something that we will carry on for the next three years of the Trump administration in Washington,” Gor said at an event in Sanand, Gujarat, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present.

He said Trump cares deeply about the relationship with India and that the next three years of his administration will enable the two nations to tap into the limitless potential that exists.

He was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of India’s first semiconductor facility in Sanand, Gujarat. The Rs 22,500 crore facility has been set up by US-based chip major Micron Technology.

The ATMP (Assembly, Test and Packaging) facility will convert advanced DRAM (Dynamic Random Access Memory) and NAND wafers into finished products for markets worldwide.

These are extensively used in products like computers, smartphones and data centres.

With its groundbreaking ceremony held in September 2023, the Micron facility was the first project to be approved under the government’s India Semiconductor Mission.

The chip unit has about 500,000 square feet of cleanroom space, ranking it among the largest raised-floor cleanrooms in the world.

The inauguration marks a strategic milestone for the country in its effort to become self-reliant in one of the most crucial components of the electronics industry.

The chip unit is also expected to generate direct employment for about 5,000 skilled professionals, with the potential to create an additional 15,000 jobs indirectly.

The government has so far approved 10 semiconductor facilities under the India Semiconductor Mission. While Micron’s facility is the first to commence commercial production, five chip manufacturing units are in advanced stages of construction. These include Micron’s ATMP facility in Sanand; Tata Electronics and PSMC’s chip fabrication unit in Dholera; an OSAT unit of CG Power and Renesas in Sanand; an OSAT facility of Kaynes Technology in Sanand; and an ATMP unit of Tata Semiconductor in Morigaon, Assam.