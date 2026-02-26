Goyal Holds Fruitful Talks With US Commerce Secretary, Pushes To Deepen India–US Trade & Economic Partnership

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal held talks with US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to strengthen India–US trade ties. |

Mumbai: Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said he held 'very fruitful discussions' with US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor.

The meeting focused on expanding trade and strengthening economic ties between India and the United States. Goyal shared details of the interaction in a post on social media platform X.

He said the talks were aimed at deepening engagement and boosting cooperation between the two countries.

Focus on Trade and Economic Growth

According to Goyal, the discussions centred on expanding bilateral trade and building a stronger economic partnership.

India has been working actively to increase its presence in global trade and improve access to international markets for Indian businesses.

The government is also encouraging Indian companies to become part of global value chains and explore new opportunities abroad.

India’s Expanding Trade Network

Earlier, Goyal had said that India has signed nine Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) covering 38 countries. These agreements provide Indian businesses with better market access and preferential trade benefits.

He said these FTAs are helping Indian goods, services, agricultural products and fisheries reach new global markets. They are also supporting labour-intensive sectors and improving mobility for skilled professionals.

Aatmanirbhar Bharat Through Global Engagement

Goyal clarified that the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat is not about isolation. Instead, it focuses on building strong, trusted and diversified supply chains through global partnerships.

He has urged entrepreneurs and industry leaders to take global opportunities to MSMEs, farmers, exporters and fishermen across the country.

Confidence in India’s Future

Speaking recently at the 27th edition of the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards in Mumbai, Goyal said India’s growth story will continue to be driven by its entrepreneurs and youth.

He expressed confidence that young India will guide the country during the ‘Amrit Kaal’ and help it become a developed nation by 2047.