Trident Gets Grant Of Patent “Process Of Manufacturing A Fabric With Homogeneous Pores” By European Patent Office |

Trident Limited has been granted a patent for “Process of manufacturing a fabric with homogeneous pores” by the European Patent Office, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The present invention comprises a method of producing Air rich yarn and fabric with pores throughout the cross-section thereby producing Air Rich fabrics and yarns which have high wettability, easy dryable, quick absorbency and increased thickness. These fabrics have added advantage of keeping the body warm as they do not allow the body's heat to transmit easily through the fabric. With this patent the company will deliver its Air Rich towels with efficiency to absorb water and dry faster than normal fabric in the global market. Air Rich Towels blooms after every wash, thereby making the Towels look like new even after multiple washes.

The grant of this patent by the European Patent Office provides further recognition of the quality of the innovation being carried out by Trident.

