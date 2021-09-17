e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 10:22 AM IST

Transport Ministry in talks with one foreign firm for Delhi-Jaipur electric highway: Gadkari

While reviewing the progress of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway (DME) at Dausa, in Rajasthan, Gadkari said like electric railway engines, buses and trucks will also be powered by electricity./ Representational image of union minister Nitin Gadkari |

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has said that his ministry is in talks with a foreign company to construct an electric highway from Delhi to Jaipur.

While reviewing the progress of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway (DME) at Dausa, in Rajasthan, Gadkari said like electric railway engines, buses and trucks will also be powered by electricity.

"It is my dream to build an electric highway from Delhi to Jaipur. It is still a proposed project. We are in discussion with a foreign company," he said. Gadkari said as a transport minister, he has taken a resolution to bring an end to use of petrol and diesel in the country.

Gadkari on Thursday reviewed the progress of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, which is expected to halve the commute time between the national capital and the financial hub from nearly 24 hours to 12 hours.

The eight-lane expressway will cover Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 10:22 AM IST
