Transline Technologies IPO In Focus, AI Surveillance Firm Gets SEBI Nod For 1.62 Crore Share Offer

Transline Technologies prepares for its IPO with an OFS of 1.62 crore shares after SEBI observations. |

New Delhi: Transline Technologies Limited , a technology solutions provider specialising in AI-powered surveillance, biometric identity management and IT infrastructure, is preparing for its initial public offering (IPO) after receiving regulatory observations from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

The company received SEBI's observations on January 22, 2026, marking an important step towards its proposed public issue.

IPO Details And Listing Plans

The proposed IPO will comprise an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 1.62 crore equity shares by existing shareholders. There will be no fresh issue component, meaning the company will not receive proceeds from the share sale.

The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Limited is the book-running lead manager, while Bigshare Services Private Limited will act as the registrar.

The IPO price band, subscription dates and lot size are yet to be announced.

Transline Technologies Business Overview

Incorporated in 2001 and headquartered in New Delhi, Transline Technologies operates across four major segments.

These include video surveillance solutions, biometric and identity management, IT infrastructure solutions and technology-enabled services.

The company serves government departments, public sector undertakings (PSUs) and large enterprises across sectors such as railways, smart cities, oil and gas, and information technology.

Its business model combines project-based system integration contracts with recurring revenue from annual maintenance agreements, software subscriptions and managed services.

Focus On AI-Powered Technology

Transline Technologies has developed proprietary software platforms to strengthen its technology offerings.

These include StorePulse for AI-powered video analytics, CamStore for video compression and storage optimisation, and CheckCam for CCTV network health monitoring.

The platforms support the company's presence in surveillance, digital infrastructure and enterprise technology services.

What Investors Should Watch Ahead Of IPO

With more than two decades of operating experience, Transline Technologies has established a presence in government and institutional technology projects.

Its diversified services, existing order book and recurring revenue streams are among the factors investors may evaluate before the public issue.

The proposed IPO comes amid growing interest in digital infrastructure, AI-driven surveillance and enterprise technology solutions.

Investors will now await announcements regarding the IPO price band, subscription schedule and lot size. The company's valuation, financial performance and growth prospects are expected to influence investor interest in the offering.