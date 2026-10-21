EAAA India Alternatives IPO Price Band Fixed At Rs 1,585–1,665 Per Share, Rs 1,200 Crore Issue To Open On October 26

IPO |

Mumbai: EAAA India Alternatives Ltd, a subsidiary of Edelweiss Financial Services, has announced a price band of Rs 1,585 to Rs 1,665 per share for its upcoming Rs 1,200 crore Initial Public Offering (IPO). At the upper price band, the company is valued at approximately Rs 10,765 crore.

EAAA India Alternatives IPO Dates And Price Band

The public issue will open for subscription on October 26 and close on October 28, 2026. Anchor investors can place their bids on October 23. Shares are expected to list on the BSE and NSE on November 2. At the lower price band, the company's estimated valuation stands at Rs 10,248 crore.

IPO Size Reduced To Rs 1,200 Crore

The EAAA India Alternatives IPO will consist entirely of an Offer for Sale (OFS) by the Edelweiss Group. As there is no fresh issue component, the company will not receive any proceeds from the IPO.

The offer size has been reduced from Rs 1,500 crore proposed in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) filed with SEBI in January. Earlier, Edelweiss Financial Services sold a 4.4 per cent stake in the company for Rs 375 crore in March 2026.

EAAA India Alternatives IPO Reservation Details

According to the proposed allocation structure, 50 per cent of the issue is reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs). Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) will receive a 15 per cent allocation, while retail investors will have access to 35 per cent.

About EAAA India Alternatives

Established in 2008, EAAA India Alternatives operates an investment platform specialising in alternative assets. Its portfolio covers infrastructure, commercial real estate and private credit, including investments across energy and transportation sectors. The company maintains offices in Mumbai, New Delhi, GIFT City and Singapore.

IPO Lead Managers And Registrar

Axis Capital, Jefferies India, Motilal Oswal and Nuvama Wealth are managing the public issue. MUFG Intime India has been appointed registrar to the IPO.