Trans ACNR Solutions And Eight Others File IPO Papers With Sebi, Fresh Issues And Promoter Sales Expand Pipeline

Nine firms, including Trans ACNR Solutions, filed IPO papers with Sebi. |

New Delhi: Nine companies, including Trans ACNR Solutions and Maharashtra Oil Extractions, filed preliminary IPO papers with Sebi between September 21 and 26, seeking capital for expansion, working capital, debt repayment and other corporate requirements.

Trans ACNR opted for confidential pre-filing, while the remaining eight companies submitted public draft documents, adding to the pipeline of share sales.

Confidential Filing

Trans ACNR’s proposed mainboard IPO remains under wraps, with its offer size, structure, financial performance, valuation and launch timeline unavailable at this stage.

The confidential route allows companies to submit draft documents to Sebi and stock exchanges without immediate public disclosure. These become public later, following regulatory review.

Fresh Capital Plans

Maharashtra Oil Extractions plans a fresh issue of up to Rs 370 crore alongside an offer for sale of up to 2.14 crore promoter shares. The company operates across the soybean value chain.

Agricultural equipment maker Jagatjit Agri Engineering proposes a fresh issue of up to Rs 300 crore and an OFS of up to 31 lakh shares by promoter Jagatjit Singh.

Jai Parvati Forge, which manufactures forged and machined components, seeks up to Rs 300 crore through fresh equity, alongside an OFS of up to 90 lakh shares by promoter Suman Chauhan.

HVAC components manufacturer Koolking Industries India proposes a fresh issue of up to Rs 300 crore, supplemented by an OFS of up to 30.50 lakh promoter shares.

More Offers Planned

SG Encon proposes up to 71.90 lakh fresh shares and an OFS of up to 13.71 lakh shares.

Mount Everest Breweries plans a fresh issue of up to 1.15 crore shares.

Sai Infinium seeks up to Rs 280 crore through fresh equity and proposes an OFS of up to 1.20 crore shares by promoter Ishu Bansal.

Ultravibrant Integrated Energy plans up to 1.20 crore fresh shares and an OFS of up to 25 lakh shares by promoter Rajeshwar Singh.

Separately, 11 companies, including JSW One Platforms and Anmol Industries, also filed draft papers recently.