Eventions Sets Rs 38.12 Crore IPO, Subscription Opens September 30 At Rs 112–118

Eventions’ Rs. 38.12 crore IPO opens September 30 at Rs 112–118 per share. |

Haryana: Eventions Limited will open its Rs 38.12 crore initial public offering on September 30, 2026, with subscriptions closing on October 5. The company has set a price band of Rs 112 to Rs 118 per equity share.

The MICE and corporate events services provider proposes to list its shares on the NSE SME platform. Its operations span event planning, execution, incentive travel and brand activations across India and international destinations.

Issue Structure

The offering comprises 32,30,400 equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each. The final issue price will be determined through the book-building process.

The market lot is 1,200 shares. According to the company, individual investors must apply for at least two lots, requiring Rs 2,83,200 at the upper price band.

The minimum application for HNI investors is three lots, or 3,600 shares, amounting to Rs 4,24,800 at the upper end.

Deployment Of Proceeds

Eventions plans to allocate Rs 7 crore towards repayment or prepayment of borrowings and invest Rs 1.40 crore in its subsidiary.

Another Rs 18.80 crore will support working capital requirements. The stated uses also include general corporate purposes.

The company expects the funding to strengthen its financial position and support the execution of larger assignments as it expands operations.

Financial Performance

Total income rose from Rs 87.29 crore in FY24 to Rs 88.02 crore in FY25 and Rs 100.62 crore in FY26.

Profit after tax increased from Rs 3.29 crore to Rs 5.13 crore and Rs 7.72 crore over the same period.

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EBITDA climbed from Rs 4.13 crore in FY24 to Rs 7.09 crore in FY25 and Rs 10.19 crore in FY26.

Growth Plans

Managing Director Ravi Rajak said the IPO would support working capital needs, execution capabilities and deeper client relationships.

Corporate Professionals Capital is the book-running lead manager, while Mudra RTA Ventures is the registrar.

Eventions' services cover travel, accommodation, logistics and on-site event management through an asset-light operating model.