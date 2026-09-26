Sollfege Smart Electronics Heads To Dalal Street, Rs 21.78 Crore IPO Fuels Expansion

Sollfege Smart Electronics' Rs 21.78 crore IPO opens September 30. |

Mumbai: Kolkata-based Sollfege Smart Electronics Limited is set to launch its Rs 21.78 crore initial public offering (IPO) on September 30, as the company looks to expand its retail footprint and strengthen working capital.

The SME public issue will close on October 5, 2026, with the equity shares proposed to be listed on the BSE SME platform.

IPO Priced At Rs 55

Sollfege will offer 39.60 lakh equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each at an issue price of Rs 55 per share, aggregating to Rs 21.78 crore.

The market lot has been fixed at 2,000 shares. Retail investors will have to apply for at least two lots, requiring an investment of Rs 2.20 lakh. HNI investors need to apply for a minimum of three lots, translating into Rs 3.30 lakh.

Finshore Management Services Ltd is the book-running lead manager, while Kfin Technologies Ltd is the registrar.

12 New Showrooms Planned

A major portion of the IPO proceeds will be directed towards expanding Sollfege's physical retail network.

The company plans to spend Rs 8.54 crore on opening 12 new showrooms, aimed at widening its customer reach and strengthening its presence in the premium home entertainment market.

Another Rs 9.67 crore has been earmarked for working capital requirements, while Rs 1.80 crore will be deployed towards general corporate purposes.

Sollfege operates in the smart electronics segment, offering premium audio and video equipment, home theatres, projectors and smart home automation solutions through an Experience Centre-led model.

Profitability Strengthens

The company has reported steady growth over the past three financial years.

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Total income increased from Rs 12.74 crore in FY23 to Rs 19.84 crore in FY24 and Rs 21.28 crore in FY25.

EBITDA climbed from Rs 0.66 crore in FY23 to Rs 3.24 crore in FY25. Profit after tax rose from Rs 0.36 crore to Rs 2.13 crore during the same period.

Sollfege expects its planned retail expansion to help tap growing consumer demand for premium home entertainment and connected-living solutions.