Anmol Industries Sets Its Sights On A ₹1,800-Crore IPO, Biscuit Maker Files Draft Papers

Anmol Industries Sets Its Sights On A ₹1,800-Crore IPO | Representational Image

Mumbai: Anmol Industries Ltd has filed draft papers with SEBI for a ₹1,800-crore initial public offering (IPO), bringing the Kolkata-based packaged foods company closer to a stock market debut.

The proposed issue will consist entirely of shares sold by the Baijnath Choudhary & Family Trust, a promoter of the company, according to the draft red herring prospectus filed on Friday. As it is an offer for sale, Anmol Industries will receive no money from the IPO.

Beyond Biscuits

Established in 2009, Anmol Industries sells biscuits and cookies, cakes, other bakery products, chocolate-coated wafers and Indian sweets. It has a strong base in eastern India and markets its products under the Anmol name.

The company says its portfolio spans 70 brands. These include Dream Lite, Butter Bake, Marie Plus, 2 in 1, Yummy and Mazza. Its focus includes products aimed at customers seeking more premium packaged snacks.

Distribution Across India

Anmol’s products reach 4,266 pin codes across 24 states and two Union Territories. Its distribution network covered more than 2.10 million retail outlets as of March 31, 2026.

The biscuit maker also sells overseas. Its products were exported to 31 countries over the three financial years covered in the filing.

Manufacturing And Financials

Anmol operates seven factories across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and Odisha. As of March 31, 2026, they had combined annual installed capacity of 3,60,965 tonnes for biscuits and cookies and 16,372 tonnes for cakes.

Revenue from operations grew to ₹2,101.8 crore in FY26 from ₹1,422.8 crore in FY24. Net profit rose to ₹190.9 crore from ₹126.2 crore over the same period.

Intensive Fiscal Services, ICICI Securities and IIFL Capital Services are the book-running lead managers. MUFG Intime India is the registrar to the offer.