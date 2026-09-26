J Infratech Takes Its IPO Plans To SEBI, ₹600 Crore Fresh Issue In The Works

J Infratech Takes Its IPO Plans To SEBI |

Mumbai: J Infratech Ltd has filed draft papers with SEBI for an initial public offering (IPO) that includes a fresh issue of shares worth ₹600 crore.

The Haryana-based infrastructure engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company also plans an offer for sale of one crore equity shares by its promoters, according to the draft red herring prospectus filed on Friday. The company has not yet announced an IPO price band or subscription dates.

J Infratech may raise up to ₹120 crore through a placement before the IPO. If it goes ahead, the company will reduce the fresh issue size by the amount raised through that placement.

The two parts of the proposed offer serve different purposes. Proceeds from newly issued shares will go to J Infratech, while money from the offer for sale will go to the promoters selling their holdings.

How The Funds Will Be Used

J Infratech intends to use the fresh issue proceeds mainly to support working capital and repay or prepay certain borrowings. The balance will be available for general corporate purposes.

Working capital helps an EPC company pay for materials, labour and project execution while it awaits payments linked to construction milestones.

Roads And Bridges Focus

J Infratech builds roads, highways and bridges, including specialised structures for large road development projects across India. Its business began in 2005 as the partnership firm Jandu Construction Co, which was converted into J Infratech in 2019.

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As of July 31, 2026, the company had completed 35 projects and was executing another 46 across 16 states and three Union Territories.

J Infratech proposes to list its shares on both the BSE and NSE. Systematix Corporate Services is the book-running lead manager, while KFin Technologies is the registrar to the offer.