 TRAI Rejects Telecom Department's View, Suggests 5% Annual Spectrum Fee Instead Of 4%, Letting Go Of ₹500 Fee Per Connection In Urban Areas
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessTRAI Rejects Telecom Department's View, Suggests 5% Annual Spectrum Fee Instead Of 4%, Letting Go Of ₹500 Fee Per Connection In Urban Areas

TRAI Rejects Telecom Department's View, Suggests 5% Annual Spectrum Fee Instead Of 4%, Letting Go Of ₹500 Fee Per Connection In Urban Areas

Trai rejected the Department of Telecom's view, suggesting a 5 percent annual spectrum fee be charged from satellite communications, and waived a Rs 500 fee per connection in urban areas.Trai has said that if DoT's views are adopted to encourage satellite connections in border and tough terrains, then a lot of people in rural areas will be left behind in accessing satellite connectivity.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 08:13 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Telecom regulator Trai on Monday rejected the Department of Telecom's view, suggesting a 5 per cent annual spectrum fee to be charged from satcom (satellite communications) players instead of 4 per cent, and let go of a Rs 500 fee per connection in urban areas.

The Department of Telecom (DoT) sought some changes in the recommendation of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on satellite communications spectrum allocation methodology and charges for companies such as Elon Musk-led Starlink, Bharti Group-backed Eutelsat OneWeb, and Jio SES that are in fray to start their services in the country.

Read Also
Internet Subscribers In India Rise 1.49% To 1,017.81 Million In Q2: TRAI Data
article-image

The DoT had asked Trai to reconsider its recommendation to levy a 4 per cent annual spectrum charge, and instead consider the idea of levying a 5 per cent annual spectrum charge with a provision of 1 per cent discount if 5 per cent customers of the company enrolled in a year are from tough terrains in border and remote hilly area, and let go Rs 500 per customer charge if they meet the target.

"..the Authority reiterates its recommendations...However, the Government may adopt any additional schemes to take advantage of FSS (fixed satellite services) for faster and economical expansion of broadband services in identified hard-to-connect areas, including but not limited to hills, border areas and islands, particularly addressing affordability of user terminals," Trai said.Trai has said that if DoT's views are adopted to encourage satellite connections in border and tough terrains, then a lot of people in rural areas will be left behind in accessing satellite connectivity.

FPJ Shorts
Palghar Shocker: 8-Yr-Old Boy Who Went Missing While Playing Hide-And-Seek Found Dead 5 Days Later In Building's Water Tank
Palghar Shocker: 8-Yr-Old Boy Who Went Missing While Playing Hide-And-Seek Found Dead 5 Days Later In Building's Water Tank
US President Donald Trump Signals Possible New Tariffs On Indian Rice Amid Farmers’ Complaints
US President Donald Trump Signals Possible New Tariffs On Indian Rice Amid Farmers’ Complaints
Mumbai: Man Arrested At Airport For Derogatory Social Media Posts On Bhagavad Gita & Women
Mumbai: Man Arrested At Airport For Derogatory Social Media Posts On Bhagavad Gita & Women
Global Fintech Wise's Multi-Currency Travel Card Launched, Storming Gates Of The Indian Market
Global Fintech Wise's Multi-Currency Travel Card Launched, Storming Gates Of The Indian Market
Read Also
TRAI Disconnects Over 21 Lakh Mobile Numbers In Crackdown On Spam & Fraud
article-image

"The Authority does not concur with the DoT's proposal to charge the spectrum at the rate of 5 per cent of AGR with conditional discounts for providing connectivity to hard-to-connect areas such as border/ hills/ islands," Trai said.The regulator said, given the relatively higher purchasing power of subscribers in urban areas compared to rural areas and hence the high demand and consumption of data in these regions, it is possible that Non-Geostationary Orbit (NGSO)-based FSS providers may focus more on urban areas and potentially undermine the goal of bridging the digital divide in rural and remote areas.

"To address this, imposing a per subscriber charge of Rs 500 per annum in urban areas, while exempting rural and remote areas, may provide an incentive for operators to expand their services into rural and remote areas, and if required, this per subscriber charge may be reviewed in future," Trai said. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

TRAI Rejects Telecom Department's View, Suggests 5% Annual Spectrum Fee Instead Of 4%, Letting Go Of...

TRAI Rejects Telecom Department's View, Suggests 5% Annual Spectrum Fee Instead Of 4%, Letting Go Of...

Global Fintech Wise's Multi-Currency Travel Card Launched, Storming Gates Of The Indian Market

Global Fintech Wise's Multi-Currency Travel Card Launched, Storming Gates Of The Indian Market

Market Outlook: Technical Call Of The Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For December 9, 2025

Market Outlook: Technical Call Of The Day & Top 5 Stocks In Focus For December 9, 2025

SEBI To Change Rules To Prohibit Usage Of Current Live Market Data For Investor Education: Tuhin...

SEBI To Change Rules To Prohibit Usage Of Current Live Market Data For Investor Education: Tuhin...

Cost Of Home-Cooked Veg, Non-Veg Thalis Falls 13 Per Cent In November As Vegetable, Pulse Prices...

Cost Of Home-Cooked Veg, Non-Veg Thalis Falls 13 Per Cent In November As Vegetable, Pulse Prices...