 TRAI Directs Telecom Service Providers To Migrate Telemarketing Calls To DLT Platform For Enhanced Monitoring & Control
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessTRAI Directs Telecom Service Providers To Migrate Telemarketing Calls To DLT Platform For Enhanced Monitoring & Control

TRAI Directs Telecom Service Providers To Migrate Telemarketing Calls To DLT Platform For Enhanced Monitoring & Control

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Tuesday issued directions for enforcement of measures to curb the misuse of messaging services and protect consumers from fraudulent practices.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, August 21, 2024, 01:33 AM IST
article-image
TRAI Directs Telecom Service Providers To Migrate Telemarketing Calls To DLT Platform For Enhanced Monitoring & Control | Representational Image

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Tuesday issued directions for enforcement of measures to curb the misuse of messaging services and protect consumers from fraudulent practices. Through a direction the TRAI has mandated all Access Service Providers (ASPs) to migrate telemarketing calls starting with 140 series to online Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) platform latest by 30th September 2024 for better monitoring and control.

To enhance message traceability, TRAI has mandated that the trail of all messages from Senders to recipients must be traceable from 1st November 1, 2024. "Any message with an undefined or mismatched telemarketer chain will be rejected. To deter the misuse of templates for promotional content, TRAI has introduced punitive measures for non-compliance. Content Templates registered under the wrong category will be blacklisted, and repeated offenses will lead to a one-month suspension of the Sender’s services," the TRAI has stated in its direction.

FPJ Shorts
TRAI Directs Telecom Service Providers To Migrate Telemarketing Calls To DLT Platform For Enhanced Monitoring & Control
TRAI Directs Telecom Service Providers To Migrate Telemarketing Calls To DLT Platform For Enhanced Monitoring & Control
Mira Bhayandar: 20-Year-Old Arrested For Cheating ₹15,000 From Money Transfer Shop Owner In Mira Road
Mira Bhayandar: 20-Year-Old Arrested For Cheating ₹15,000 From Money Transfer Shop Owner In Mira Road
Rajasthan: Spl POCSO Court Sentences 6 Accused To Life Imprisonment In 32-Year-Old Ajmer Sex Scandal; Fined ₹5 Lakh Each
Rajasthan: Spl POCSO Court Sentences 6 Accused To Life Imprisonment In 32-Year-Old Ajmer Sex Scandal; Fined ₹5 Lakh Each
Badlapur Crime: Riteish Deshmukh Reacts On Sexual Assault Of Two Young Kids, Says, 'We Need Chhatrapti Shivaji Maharaj's Laws Back..'
Badlapur Crime: Riteish Deshmukh Reacts On Sexual Assault Of Two Young Kids, Says, 'We Need Chhatrapti Shivaji Maharaj's Laws Back..'

Effective from 1st September 2024, all ASPs will be prohibited from transmitting messages containing URLs, APKs, OTT links, or call back numbers which are not whitelisted by the Senders. "To enhance message traceability, TRAI has mandated that the trail of all messages from Senders to recipients must be traceable from November 1, 2024. Any message with an undefined or mismatched telemarketer chain will be rejected. To deter the misuse of templates for promotional content, TRAI has introduced punitive measures for non-compliance. Content Templates registered under the wrong category will be blacklisted, and repeated offenses will lead to a one-month suspension of the Sender’s services," the TRAI's direction stated.

Read Also
Crackdown On Pesky Telemarketers: TRAI Asks Telcos To Curb Misuse Of Message Headers, Content...
article-image

"To ensure compliance with regulations, all Headers and Content Templates registered on DLT must adhere to prescribed guidelines. Additionally, a single Content Template cannot be linked to multiple Headers. In case misuse of headers or content templates of any Sender comes to the notice, TRAI has directed immediate suspension of traffic from all the Headers and Content Templates of that Sender for their verification. Revocation of traffic from the Sender shall be done only after legal action is taken by the Sender against such misuse. Further, Delivery-Telemarketers must identify and report entities responsible for such misuse within two business days, failing which they will face similar consequences. These measures have been taken to ensure a clean and secure messaging ecosystem, safeguarding consumer interests and preventing fraudulent activities," the direction further stated.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

TRAI Directs Telecom Service Providers To Migrate Telemarketing Calls To DLT Platform For Enhanced...

TRAI Directs Telecom Service Providers To Migrate Telemarketing Calls To DLT Platform For Enhanced...

Halo Light & AI Camera Features: OPPO India Launches The F27 5G

Halo Light & AI Camera Features: OPPO India Launches The F27 5G

Interarch Building Products IPO Day 2: Subscribed 10.84 Times; NII Portion Soars To 30.82 Times

Interarch Building Products IPO Day 2: Subscribed 10.84 Times; NII Portion Soars To 30.82 Times

Indian Telecom Sector Soars In 2023-2024 With Record Subscriber Growth

Indian Telecom Sector Soars In 2023-2024 With Record Subscriber Growth

Crackdown On Pesky Telemarketers: TRAI Asks Telcos To Curb Misuse Of Message Headers, Content...

Crackdown On Pesky Telemarketers: TRAI Asks Telcos To Curb Misuse Of Message Headers, Content...