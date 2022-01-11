TradeX, predictions market startup, raises Seed round of $1 mn from TDV Partners, SoMa Capital, others

Gurgaon based TradeX, a predictions market platform, has raised a Seed round of $1 million from TDV Partners, SoMa Capital and marquee investors like Maninder Gulati, Anupam Mittal, Rajesh Shawney, Hitesh Chawla, Cem Garih, Justin Mateen, Fethi and few others.

TradeX, a platform for the Bharat audience, aims to solve the problem by creating an event based predictions market, it said in a press statement.

Divij Goyal, co-founder of TradeX mentioned, "We are building the platform with a vision to build a single source of truth where people can build perspective from what the masses are thinking. With wide social media penetration, misinformation or lack of information, we end up building one-sided views. With TradeX people can know what other people around them think."

The company has launched various events across different categories like entertainment, finance, news, sports, etc. and will be focusing on going deeper in these categories.

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 04:05 PM IST