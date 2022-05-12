TradeIndia rolls out aggressive hiring plans, aims to recruit 500+ people

TradeIndia, online B2B marketplace has announced it has initiated aggressive hiring plans across verticals such as sales, senior leadership, product management, technology and corporate functions.

As part of its expansion plan and employee welfare scheme, TradeIndia is seeking to commence an extensive talent acquisition drive at all stages right from the executive to the C-suite leadership. Having previously on-boarded eminent figures in key leadership roles like the Chief Technology Officer, Chief Product Officer, few Vice President-Technology, Executive Director-Sales, etc.; the brand is now focusing on conducting more leadership acquisitions at a pan-India scale. For that, TradeIndia will go on numerous hiring drives across the country which also includes recruiting tech-graduates from leading university campuses, it said.

Sandip Chhettri, CEO, TradeIndia, said, “As compared to last year, the hiring vision for this year is nothing short of exponential as we ambitiously aim to exceed the growth figures we clocked last year. By putting our recruitment plants into action, we are confident that TradeIndia will be infused with fresh and promising talent across a plethora of vectors that will further rejuvenate and strengthen our current standpoint in the industry.”

Having registered 100 percent growth across technology and product management last year, the company has affirmed that the bulk of the hiring will be concentrated across technology as well as product management and senior leadership while other verticals such as sales will witness hiring as per the present requirement. TradeIndia currently has a workforce comprising 2,200 on-roll employees and 800+ off roll employees.

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 07:07 PM IST