Trade Deal or Damage? Trump & Jinping’s High-Stakes Meet Could Reshape Global Trade — Or Spark A New Economic War

Mumbai: U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to meet on October 30 in South Korea, marking their first face-to-face interaction during Trump’s second term. The meeting, taking place on the sidelines of the APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) Summit, is being viewed as a potential turning point in U.S.–China relations. Months of trade tensions and tariff threats have brought the two largest global economies to a critical juncture.

According to White House Press Secretary Caroline Levitt, the meeting has been officially confirmed. Their last interaction took place in 2019, during Trump’s first term. Recently, Trump hinted at optimism, stating, 'We’re going to do very well, and everyone will be happy,' signaling that both sides may be open to constructive talks.

Why This Meeting Matters?

This meeting is being labeled as 'high-risk, high-reward,' as it could either stabilize or escalate trade relations. The temporary trade truce between the two nations expires on November 10. If no progress is made, the Trump administration is expected to impose up to 100 percent additional tariffs on Chinese goods starting November 1.

In recent weeks, both nations have intensified economic restrictions—imposing higher port fees on ships, increasing export controls on technology and rare-earth minerals, and tightening trade regulations, further worsening the standoff.

Key Issues on the Agenda

The Trump–Xi meeting will focus on several critical issues, including export bans on rare-earth minerals, curbs on fentanyl drug exports, agricultural trade (especially soybeans), Taiwan’s geopolitical tensions, and technology investment restrictions. Trump has expressed his desire for a 'tough but practical' deal on Taiwan, agriculture, and rare-earth resources.

Experts suggest the meeting could serve as a 'reset button' rather than a final deal. According to analysts, China may offer limited concessions, such as increasing U.S. agricultural imports, while Washington might ease certain tech restrictions.

Looking Ahead

Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao stated that both nations should seek cooperation over decoupling. While structural disputes are unlikely to end soon, this meeting could mark a critical step toward rebuilding trust. If successful, it may pave the way for a comprehensive trade deal in early 2026, determining whether the world’s two biggest economies choose collaboration or confrontation.