Tractor maker Sonalika Group sales rise by 5% to 10,756 units in July

Tractor maker Sonalika on Friday reported a 5 per cent increase in total sales at 10,756 units in July.

The company had sold 10,223 units in the same month last year.

"The monsoon has registered a good show across the country and with dynamically changing agri-requirements of farmers, there is a surge in demand for advanced tractors with customised crop centric solutions," Sonalika Group Executive Director Raman Mittal said in a statement.

Sonalika said for the second year in a row, the monsoon has been good and brought respite for the rural economy that largely depends on rains for healthy agri-sector performance.

The company has also launched an interactive, infotainment-based YouTube channel – ''Sonalika E-Gurukul'' targetting children of rural areas as well as speed up their learning about different aspects of this world.

"Our insights state that in rural areas, children often don't have access to newer tools of education compared to their urban counterparts. We have worked on this insight to launch our new infotainment channel on Youtube ''Sonalika e-Gurukul''," Mittal said.

This channel has been specially curated for rural children to provide them access to interesting facts and knowledge and take their imagination to a new level altogether, he added.