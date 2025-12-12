 Toyota Kirloskar Motor Inks MoU With National Institute Of Solar Energy To Accelerate Hydrogen-Based Energy Ecosystem
Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Thursday said it has inked an MoU with the National Institute of Solar Energy under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy to accelerate the hydrogen-based energy ecosystem. The partnership represents a critical convergence of industry, research, and national policy to accelerate India's transition toward a clean, secure, and hydrogen-based energy ecosystem.

PTIUpdated: Friday, December 12, 2025, 08:03 AM IST
File Image |

The partnership represents a critical convergence of industry, research, and national policy to accelerate India's transition toward a clean, secure, and hydrogen-based energy ecosystem, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) said in a statement.Under the MoU, NISE will undertake a detailed assessment of the Mirai across key operational parameters, including fuel efficiency, real-world range, drivability, refuelling behaviour, performance in diverse terrains, cold and winter operating conditions, and overall environmental resilience, it added.

The study will also examine the vehicle's adaptability to Indian road infrastructure, traffic patterns, dust exposure, and climatic variability, it said."The MoU between the National Institute of Solar Energy and Toyota Kirloskar Motor, along with the handover of a hydrogen fuel-cell vehicle for testing, is an important step forward for our National Green Hydrogen Mission.

These partnerships are essential for building our domestic capacity and moving closer to energy independence and carbon neutrality," Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy and Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, said.

TKM Chief Communication Officer Senior Vice President & Director Sudeep Dalvi said the collaboration showcases the company's commitment to introducing cutting-edge technology and actively contributing to advancing India's overall energy goals and clean transportation ecosystem.

