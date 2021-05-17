Toru Saito named as President and CEO of Mitsubishi Mahindra Agricultural Machinery: Know about this veteran executive

Japan-headquartered Mitsubishi Mahindra Agricultural Machinery (MAM) appointed Toru Saito as President and CEO of the company.

MAM is a strategic investment in Japan. It is a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for the rice value chain and plays a key role in establishing Mahindra as a global player in the area of tractor and farm implements.

Speaking about the announcement, Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director, Mahindra and Mahindra, Director and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Mitsubishi Mahindra Agricultural Machinery said, “Our endeavour is to bring on board top global talent to support our ambitious growth plans. We have implemented several initiatives at MAM, which is at an exciting inflection point. Mr Saito brings with him global cross-functional experience and I am sure under his leadership MAM will continue its transformative journey and meet the commitments of profitable growth”.



Know about Toru Saito: