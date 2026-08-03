Torrent Power Posts 10.75% Profit Decline In Q1 FY27

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Mumbai: Torrent Power Ltd on Monday announced a consolidated net profit of ₹661.85 crore for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026-27, which ended on 30 June 2026. This represents a 10.75% decline from the ₹741.58 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Revenue Performance

The company's consolidated revenue from operations for Q1 FY27 stood at ₹8,124.15 crore, up 2.75% from ₹7,906.37 crore in the same quarter last year. Total income for the quarter also rose by 2.41% to ₹8,204.81 crore from ₹8,011.04 crore year-on-year.

Expense Overview

Total expenses for the quarter increased to ₹7,279.62 crore, up 3.61% from ₹7,025.70 crore in Q1 FY26. Electrical energy purchased was a significant contributor, costing ₹4,674.48 crore in Q1 FY27, compared to ₹3,920.67 crore in Q1 FY26.

Earnings Per Share

Consolidated basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 was ₹12.68, a decrease from ₹14.52 reported in the year-ago period. On a sequential basis, EPS increased from ₹6.31 in the preceding quarter.

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Strategic Acquisition

During the quarter, Torrent Power completed the acquisition of Nabha Power Ltd (NPL) for a total consideration of ₹3,632.35 crore on 25 June 2026. NPL contributed ₹68.64 crore to revenue from operations and ₹7.62 crore to profit for the period from the acquisition date to the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

NCD Utilisation

The company confirmed the utilisation of proceeds from Non-Convertible Debentures (Series-15) amounting to ₹3,800 crore, issued during the quarter ended 30 June 2026, with no deviation or variation in their use.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.