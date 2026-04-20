Torrent Power Bhiwandi Conducts Fire Safety Awareness And Emergency Response Training Programme During National Fire Service Week |

Bhiwandi: As part of National Fire Service Week, Torrent Power Limited, Bhiwandi, conducted a well-structured “Fire Safety Awareness and Emergency Response Training Programme” within its premises. The initiative was aimed at enhancing employees’ preparedness, promoting preventive awareness, and equipping staff with the skills required to respond effectively in emergency situations.

Fire Officers Share Real-Life Field Insights

The training session was conducted by officials of the , who brought valuable field experience to the programme. The team was led by Fire Station Officer, who shared practical insights and real-life firefighting experiences. Participants were sensitised to fire prevention techniques, common industrial risks, and the correct course of action during fire-related emergencies.

A major highlight of the session was the live demonstration of firefighting equipment. Officials explained various classes of fire and demonstrated the proper use of fire extinguishers and other safety tools. Employees actively engaged in the session, gaining hands-on exposure to emergency response procedures, which made the training both interactive and impactful.

Senior Management Shows Strong Commitment

Senior officials and management representatives, including the Vice President, General Manager and other key personnel of Torrent Power Bhiwandi, were present during the programme. Their participation reflected the organisation’s continued commitment to employee welfare and safety standards.

The awareness initiative proved highly informative and effective significantly strengthening fire safety consciousness among employees. As part of the week-long observance similar training sessions were also organised across other Torrent Power locations further reinforcing a culture of safety, vigilance, and preparedness within the organisation.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/