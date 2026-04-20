Shiv Sena Leader Prakash Patil Threatens Hunger Strike If One Lane Of Bhiwandi–Wada Road Not Opened Before Monsoon Amid Delays |

Bhiwandi: Mounting frustration over the prolonged delay in the redevelopment of the Bhiwandi–Wada Road has triggered a stern warning from local leadership, with Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) leader Prakash Patil announcing a potential hunger strike if at least one lane is not made operational before the onset of monsoon.

Dilapidated Road Causes Daily Hardship

The arterial Bhiwandi Wada Road has remained in a severely dilapidated condition for several years causing daily hardship to commuters, students, and patients. The slow pace of work by the contractor has further aggravated the situation, drawing sharp criticism from residents and regular users of the route.

Highlighting the urgency Prakash Patil stated that a minimum of one functional lane must be opened within the next month. Failing this he along with Bhiwandi Rural MLA Shantaram More will stage an agitation and sit on a hunger strike to press for immediate action.

Crores Spent, But Commuters Still Suffer

The poor condition of the road has not only disrupted daily life but has also led to multiple fatal accidents over the years. Despite repeated protests by citizens, progress has remained sluggish. Since 2019

the Public Works Department (PWD) has spent crores on the project, and currently, a large-scale concretisation work worth approximately ₹800 crore is being undertaken by Eagle Construction. However, commuters continue to suffer due to incomplete stretches and slow execution.

“Not a Publicity Exercise,” Says Patil

In response to growing public anger MLA Shanta ram More and Prakash Patil conducted a joint inspection of the road along with PWD officials including Executive Engineer Sunil Patil and Deputy Engineer Dattu Gite as well as representatives of the contracting firm. The team reviewed multiple stretches and directed the contractor to expedite work.

Read Also MNS Leader Prashant Rane Flags Dangerous Plank On Metro 6 Pillar, Gets It Removed

Patil clarified that the inspection was not a publicity exercise but an effort to understand ground realities and address public grievances. With the monsoon approaching it is imperative that at least one lane is completed to ease commuter distress he said adding that progress reviews will now be conducted every 15 days until June.

Issuing a strong message, he further remarked, Though the government is ours, we will not hesitate to protest against delays. If needed, both the MLA and I will take to the streets and launch a hunger strike for the people.

Meanwhile, Deputy Engineer Dattu Gite assured that the department would incorporate suggestions made during the inspection and push the contractor to accelerate work. Efforts are being made to ensure that at least one lane is opened by May 15 he said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/