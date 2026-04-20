MNS Leader Prashant Rane Flags Dangerous Plank On Metro 6 Pillar, Gets It Removed | Prashant Rane

Mumbai: MNS leader Prashant Rane claimed to have averted a potential mishap in his area after spotting a construction plank left precariously on a Mumbai Metro Line 6 pillar opposite Infiniti Mall in Andheri West, off Link Road.

Rane, who is the MNS Ward 60 president for the Andheri Lokhandwala-RTO area, said the plank posed a serious threat to commuters and pedestrians passing through the stretch. After the matter came to his notice, he got the concerned authorities involved and ensured that the plank was removed on priority.

Andheri West opp infiniti mall off link road Mumbai Metro Line 6 work construction plank was left on one of the pillars which could have fallen on commuters & pedestrians and big threat to life. Got authorities to remove it on war footing upon coming to my notice@mnsadhikrut… pic.twitter.com/3IAwU30QGy — PRASHANT RANE (@MNSPrashantRane) April 20, 2026

The visuals shared by him show the plank clearly visible on the pillar before action was taken, appearing as though it could fall at any moment. In the later visuals, the spot is seen cleared and made safe after the authorities stepped in.

Framing it as an issue concerning public safety in his area, Rane said the hazardous plank was removed on a war footing to prevent any danger to residents, commuters and pedestrians.

Thane Netizen Flags ‘Misaligned Slab’ On Metro Line 4

A local resident has flagged a potential safety concern along the under-construction Mumbai Metro Line 4 corridor, prompting a response from the Thane Police.

In a post on X, user Sachin Shingare shared a photograph of what he claimed was a misaligned slab on the Ovala–Kasarvadavli stretch of the Metro 4 route. Tagging the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) and Thane City Police, he urged authorities to immediately inspect the site to prevent any untoward incident.

Responding to the post, Thane Police sought the exact location of the slab. The user clarified that the issue was visible between Ovala and Kasarvadavli, the first station on the Metro Line 4 corridor connecting Thane to Wadala.

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