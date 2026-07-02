Thane Consumer Commission Orders Torrent Power To Restore Mumbra Woman's Electricity After 25 Per Cent Payment Of ₹2.32 Lakh Disputed Bill

Thane Consumer Commission directed Torrent Power to restore a Mumbra woman's electricity connection after she deposits 25% of the disputed bill | Representational Image

Thane, July 1: The Thane Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (DCRDC) has come to the rescue of a Mumbra-based woman whose electricity supply was disconnected by Torrent Power Ltd over disputed bills that had reached Rs 2,32,950.

The commission has directed the power supply company to immediately restore the complainant's electricity connection once she pays 25% of the total bill amount.

"It also noted that electricity is a basic necessity and that denial of interim relief would cause irreparable hardship to the consumer," held the commission in its eight-page order.

The interim order was passed by a bench comprising President Dr Richa Bansode and Member B.B. Rasal on an application filed by Hurunisa Khalid Mukadam, a resident of Golden Park, Mumbra.

Consumer Challenges High Bills

According to the complaint, Mukadam became a domestic consumer of Torrent Power on January 28, 2023. She alleged that after the company installed a new electricity meter, her monthly bills increased drastically despite having only ordinary household appliances, including tube lights, fans, a television and a refrigerator.

Mukadam claimed that despite repeatedly approaching Torrent Power through telephone calls, office visits and legal notices seeking the meter reading details, meter testing reports and an explanation for the unusually high bills, the company failed to provide a satisfactory response.

She further alleged that Torrent Power disconnected the electricity supply to her residence on October 15, 2024, without prior notice, even though the disputed bill had risen to Rs 2,32,950.

Mukadam informed the commission that she suffers from diabetes, high blood pressure and heart-related ailments, making uninterrupted electricity an essential necessity.

Commission Grants Interim Relief

Torrent Power opposed the plea, arguing that the complaint was not maintainable before the Consumer Commission and should instead be adjudicated by the Consumer Grievance Redressal Forum (CGRF) constituted under the Electricity Act and the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission regulations.

The company maintained that the electricity meter had been tested in the presence of the complainant's representative and was found to be functioning accurately.

It contended that the high bills reflected actual electricity consumption and that the power supply was disconnected only because Mukadam had failed to clear arrears amounting to Rs 2,59,550 despite repeated notices.

After considering the submissions, the commission observed that the complainant had admittedly not paid any electricity bills since obtaining the connection. However, it also noted that electricity is a basic necessity and that denial of interim relief would cause irreparable hardship to the consumer.

Rejecting Torrent Power's jurisdictional objection, the commission held that Section 100 of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, and Section 175 of the Electricity Act preserve the remedies available under other laws, thereby allowing consumers to approach Consumer Commissions in appropriate cases.

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As an interim measure, the commission directed Mukadam to deposit 25% of the disputed bill amount of Rs 2,32,950. Upon such payment, Torrent Power has been directed to restore the electricity connection within seven days without levying any reconnection charges.

The commission further ordered that the consumer shall regularly pay future electricity bills based on actual meter readings while the main consumer complaint remains pending for final adjudication.

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