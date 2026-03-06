Thane Municipal Corporation's Special Drive Nets Over ₹4.22 Crore In Water Tax Dues, Disconnects 103 Connections In One Week

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has significantly ramped up its special drive to recover outstanding water tax dues. Between February 27 and March 5, 2026, the Water Supply Department successfully collected a total of ₹4,22,35,750 across various ward committees. | File Photo (Representational Image)

​Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has significantly ramped up its special drive to recover outstanding water tax dues. Between February 27 and March 5, 2026, the Water Supply Department successfully collected a total of ₹4,22,35,750 across various ward committees.

Zero-Tolerance Policy Leads to Disconnections

​The administration has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against defaulters. During this period, the TMC disconnected 103 water connections, issued 177 show-cause notices, seized three water pumps, and sealed one pump room.

Read Also Mumbai Sessions Court Grants Bail To Contractor Shersingh Rathod In Mithi River Desilting Scam

​Ward-wise Performance

​The Manpada ward led the recovery efforts with a collection of ₹1.14 crore. Significant enforcement was also seen in:

​Kalwa: ₹59.05 lakh recovered; 35 connections severed.

​Naupada: ₹52.98 lakh recovered; 31 connections severed and 60 notices issued.

​Vartak Nagar & Uthalsar: Combined recovery of over ₹86 lakh.

​Diva: ₹23.64 lakh recovered, including the seizure of pumps and sealing of a pump room.

​Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao emphasized that this crackdown will intensify in the coming weeks. He urged citizens to clear their arrears immediately to avoid the inconvenience of disconnection and further legal action.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/