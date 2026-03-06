Mumbai Sessions Court Grants Bail To Contractor Shersingh Rathod In Mithi River Desilting Scam

A sessions court has granted bail to contractor Shersingh Rathod, proprietor of M/s Maindeep Enterprises, who was arrested for his alleged role in the Mithi River desilting scam. |

Mumbai: A sessions court has granted bail to contractor Shersingh Rathod, proprietor of M/s Maindeep Enterprises, who was arrested for his alleged role in the Mithi River desilting scam. The court observed that he was not part of the conspiracy with alleged key suspect Ketan Kadam and officials of the BMC.

Rathod was arrested on allegations that he conspired with Kadam and BMC officials in connection with the desilting work. Investigators alleged that he signed a MoU and an agreement to hire machines from M/s Virgo Specialties Pvt Ltd in January 2021 despite knowing that the firm did not possess the required machinery.

The prosecution also claimed that Rathod forged the signatures of landowners on MoUs to show land parcels where silt removed from the river would be dumped.

The defence submitted email correspondence between M/s Matprop Technical Ser vices Pvt Ltd, Rathod and officials of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) to show that contractors were compelled to produce undertakings or agreements from machinery suppliers before their tenders could be considered.

Rathod’s counsel argued that MoUs with landowners for dumping debris and silt were obtained through agents who were paid for the work. The defence maintained that Rathod had removed silt and debris from the river and transported the material to different dumping sites.

