Torrent Pharma Increases Investment In Torrent Urja To ₹11.87 Crore

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Mumbai: Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd (Torrent Pharma) announced on 28 September 2026 an increase in its investment in Torrent Urja 27 Private Limited from ₹7.91 crore to ₹11.87 crore. The enhanced investment will result in the acquisition of a 26 per cent stake in Torrent Urja.

Project Capacity Increase

The company amended its Share Subscription and Shareholders' Agreement (SSSA) dated 28 September 2026. This amendment follows an increase in the project capacity of Torrent Urja.

About Torrent Urja

Torrent Urja is a wholly owned subsidiary of Torrent Green Energy Private Limited. It is a special purpose vehicle for setting up a captive hybrid (solar + wind) power project in Gujarat.

Strategic Rationale

The increased investment aims to boost the share of renewable power sources in Torrent Pharma's operations. It also ensures compliance with regulatory requirements for captive users under Indian electricity laws.

Acquisition Details

The acquisition involves 1,18,79,010 Class A Equity Shares, each with a face value of ₹10. The transaction will be settled via cash consideration.

Company Background

Torrent Urja was incorporated in India and registered in Ahmedabad on 6 August 2024. The entity has yet to commence its business operations and reported zero turnover as of 31 March 2026.

Completion Timeline

The company expects to complete the acquisition within 18 to 21 months.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.