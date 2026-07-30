Torrent Pharma Profit Rises To ₹566 Crore In Q1 FY27, Revenue Up 55%

Image: Torrent Pharma (Representative)

Mumbai: Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited announced its consolidated financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2027 on Wednesday, reporting a net profit of ₹566 crore.

Financial Performance

The company's revenue from operations for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 stood at ₹4,921 crore, a 55 per cent increase compared to ₹3,178 crore in the corresponding period last year. Total income for the quarter reached ₹4,909 crore.

Total expenses for the quarter were ₹4,155 crore, rising from ₹2,403 crore in the year-ago period. Profit before tax for Q1 FY27 was ₹733 crore, compared to ₹738 crore in Q1 FY26.

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Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share for the quarter stood at ₹14.87, up from ₹16.19 in the same period last year. Diluted earnings per share also increased to ₹14.87 from ₹16.19.

Operational Highlights

Exceptional items for the quarter amounted to ₹21 crore, including regulatory and statutory fees related to the acquisition and merger of J.B. Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited (JBCPL). The exceptional items also include a ₹19 crore inventory write-off due to a fire incident at a former JBCPL warehouse, and ₹19 crore in severance compensation for restructuring JBCPL's distribution network.

Director's Term Ends

Ameera Shah (DIN: 00208095) will conclude her term as an Independent Director of the company on 1 August 2026. The Board meeting commenced at 2:00 pm and concluded at 4:40 pm.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.