Dr Reddy's Quality Issue Prompts Torrent Pharma Recall Of Select Semaglutide Injection Batches | AI Representational Image

Mumbai, July 9: Torrent Pharmaceuticals on Thursday announced a voluntary recall of select batches of its Semalix injection disposable pens as a precautionary measure after manufacturing partner Dr Reddy's Laboratories identified a quality issue requiring technical evaluation.

The recall is limited to select batches of Semalix Injection 2 mg and 4 mg manufactured by Dr Reddy's Laboratories.

Torrent clarified that the action is being taken purely as a precaution and said there is no risk to patients currently undergoing treatment.

The company reiterated that patient safety remains its highest priority and assured that all other semaglutide products in its portfolio continue to remain unaffected.

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These include Semalix tablets in 3 mg, 7 mg and 14 mg strengths, Sembolic tablets in the same strengths manufactured by Torrent, Semalix Injection 8 mg manufactured by MSN Laboratories, and the Sembolic reusable injection manufactured by Zydus Lifesciences.

Torrent has also advised patients and caregivers with queries regarding the affected products to contact the company for further clarification.

Dr Reddy's flags quality issue

Earlier in the day, Dr Reddy's Laboratories informed stock exchanges that commercial supplies of semaglutide would be delayed after certain batches were found to be out of specification due to an issue with the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) used in the product.

The Hyderabad-based drugmaker said it is investigating the root cause of the issue and taking appropriate corrective measures to ensure product quality. The company added that commercial supplies would remain on hold until the matter is resolved.

Dr Reddy's also emphasised that the issue poses no risk to patient safety and does not affect the product's existing global regulatory filings.

Shares of Torrent Pharmaceuticals ended the day at Rs 4,896.65 on the BSE, gaining Rs 29.20, or 0.6 per cent.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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