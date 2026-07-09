Pregnant Nida Khan Gets Bail In Nashik TCS Case; Court Cites Trauma Of Giving Birth In Prison | X

Nashik, Jul 9: As it granted bail to a pregnant Nida Khan in a Nashik TCS case, a local court observed that the trauma of giving birth in prison is unbearable for any woman, drawing a comparison with the circumstances surrounding the birth of Lord Krishna.

In his order, Additional Sessions Judge (Nashik Road court) K G Joshi, however, noted that the overall investigation shows that Khan, with the help of co-accused, attempted to “brainwash the victim” and tried to change her ideological views and religion.

Citing the probe into a sexual harassment and alleged religious conversion case, the order also said that they tried to convince the victim that “there are objectionable stories in the Hindu religion”.

While the court had granted bail to Khan, who was arrested nearly two months ago, on July 6, the reasoned order was made available on Thursday, with the judge asserting that the FIR clearly mentions Khan’s alleged role.

Court cites pregnancy grounds

The judge allowed her plea, considering the defence argument that she was five months pregnant.

“The trauma of giving birth in a prison like Lord Krishna or the related social stigma is not bearable for anyone,” the court said.

“To avoid such an agonising situation and for the welcome and overall welfare of the newborn baby, it would be just and proper to exercise judicial discretion in favour of the applicant-accused,” it added.

The judge said that keeping the pregnant applicant detained would serve no purpose as the investigation was complete and the charge sheet had been filed.

#WATCH | Nashik TCS case | Advocate Rahul Kasliwal says, "Two criminal cases were registered against Nida Khan regarding the TCS matter...Nashik Road Sessions Court has granted bail to both Nida Khan and Tausif, subject to certain conditions. These include not intimidating… pic.twitter.com/l3I4mi0xuO — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2026

Besides her pregnancy, Khan’s lawyer Rahul Kasliwal also claimed that she was innocent and had been falsely implicated.

He submitted that Khan was highly educated and was previously employed as an “Associate” at TCS before being terminated in April 2026.

Prosecution opposes bail

Public prosecutor Vijay Gaikwad, along with lawyers Milind Kurkute and Nitin Pandit, appearing on behalf of one of the victims, opposed the bail pleas of Khan and co-accused Danish Shaikh.

Their contention was that enough evidence of sexual assault and religious coercion came to the fore during the investigation of the case.

The prosecution submitted that Shaikh gave an Islamic book and burqa to the woman victim with the motive for religious conversion. All these suggest that the woman was sexually exploited intentionally and efforts were made for her religious conversion, they argued.

The court allowed Khan’s bail on a personal bond of Rs. 75,000 along with one solvent surety of the same amount.

SIT probes TCS cases

An SIT of the Nashik police is probing a total of nine cases registered in connection with the alleged exploitation, attempt of forceful conversion, hurting religious sentiments, molestation and mental harassment of female employees at the TCS unit.

This specific case concerns the FIR registered by the Deolali Camp police station under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions 69 (sexual intercourse by employing deceitful means etc), 65 (sexual harassment), 299 (outrage religious feelings). The accused have also been booked under relevant provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, as the victim is a Dalit.

Khan’s specific role, according to the investigation, involved brainwashing the victim by giving her a burqa and religious literature.

She is also accused of installing applications concerning Islam on the victim’s mobile phone, visiting her home to teach her how to offer namaz, and showing her how to wear a hijab.

After the cases came to light, TCS clarified that it has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion of any form for a long time, and the employees allegedly involved in sexual harassment at the Nashik office have been suspended.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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