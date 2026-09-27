Forged US Visa Documents: BKC Police Arrest Gujarat Man, Visa Agent Over Fake Employment Letter | FPJ

Mumbai: The BKC police have arrested a 23-year-old Gujarat resident and a visa agent for allegedly submitting a forged employment letter during a US visa application.

Two arrested in visa case

The accused, Harshkumar Bharatsinh Thakor, a resident of Mehsana, and Vinay Pathak were arrested after the US Consulate lodged a complaint with the police.

The duo was produced before the Bandra court and subsequently released on bail on surety. The FPJ contacted the US Consulate’s public relations office seeking further details, but a response was awaited at the time of going to press.

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Forged letter detected during interview

Thakor had a visa interview scheduled at the Consulate office in BKC at around 8.40 am on Sept 23. During the interview, officials allegedly found that he had submitted a forged ship-joining letter claiming that he had been employed by Teekay Shipping India Pvt Ltd.

The consulate subsequently emailed the company, which replied that Thakor had never been employed by the company and that it had no record of issuing him any employment-related document.

The police said their investigation found that Pathak had allegedly prepared the forged letter and sent it via WhatsApp to Thakor for `5 lakh. Police are also searching for Thakor’s uncle, who allegedly introduced him to Pathak.

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Police continue investigation

The case was registered on the complaint of Overseas Criminal Investigator Kavin K, who is attached to the US Consulate. Police said they have found WhatsApp exchanges between the two accused as part of the investigation.

Thakor holds an Indian passport issued in Ahmedabad on September 15, 2025. The forged joining letter carried the address of One International Centre, Senapati Bapat Marg, Dadar West.

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