Top-10 Firms Market Value Jumps Sharply, Reliance Industries Emerges As Biggest Gainer In Strong Week For Stocks

Mumbai: Indian equity markets witnessed a positive trend last week, which helped increase the market value of most of the country’s biggest companies. The combined market capitalisation of seven out of the top-10 most valued firms rose by Rs 1.23 lakh crore, reflecting improved investor confidence and strong buying interest in frontline stocks.

The benchmark BSE Sensex also supported this rally, gaining 720.56 points or 0.84 per cent during the week. This rise in the broader market played a key role in lifting the valuations of major companies across sectors such as banking, telecom, energy, and FMCG.

Reliance Industries Leads the Rally

Reliance Industries emerged as the biggest winner among the top companies. The market value of the Mukesh Ambani-led firm jumped by Rs 45,266.12 crore, taking its total valuation to Rs 21.55 lakh crore. With this, Reliance retained its position as India’s most valuable listed company.

State Bank of India also saw strong gains. Its market capitalisation increased by Rs 30,414.89 crore, reaching Rs 9.22 lakh crore. Engineering major Larsen & Toubro added Rs 16,204.34 crore to its valuation, while Hindustan Unilever’s market value rose by Rs 14,626.21 crore.

Banks and Telecom Stocks Perform Well

Private sector lenders also showed a steady rise. HDFC Bank’s market value increased by Rs 13,538.43 crore to Rs 15.40 lakh crore. ICICI Bank added Rs 3,103.99 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 9.68 lakh crore.

Bharti Airtel’s market capitalisation also moved up, though at a slower pace. The telecom major added Rs 570.21 crore, pushing its valuation to Rs 12.01 lakh crore.

IT and Finance Stocks See Decline

Not all companies ended the week on a positive note. IT majors faced some pressure. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) saw its market value fall by Rs 10,745.72 crore, while Infosys lost Rs 6,183.25 crore in valuation.

Bajaj Finance also witnessed a decline, with its market capitalisation dropping by Rs 5,693.58 crore during the week.

Current Ranking of Top Firms

Reliance Industries continues to lead the list of the most valued companies, followed by HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, TCS, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro, and Hindustan Unilever.